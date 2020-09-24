Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 star Rrahul Sudhir tests positive for Coronavirus; Actor kept in quarantine

Rrahul Sudhir, who plays the role of Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has tested positive for COVID-19. The show also stars Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles. Read on.

The number of Coronavirus cases in India is skyrocketing with each passing day. Actors from the Indian Television industry are also getting gripped by the vicious virus attack. It was only yesterday that the news of Disha Parmar (Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara fame), and Shweta Tiwari (currently seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan) testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Now, we have another TV actor who has been diagnosed with the disease. We're talking about Rrahul Sudhir. Yes, Rrahul, who plays the role of Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a report in the Times of India, Rahul was detected with the virus today and is kept in isolation. A source informed TOI, 'Rrahul tested positive today. He is in quarantine now and we hope that he recovers soon and resumes work.'

However, Rrahul has not yet confirmed the news. An official statement by him or the makers of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is awaited. Rrahul plays an antagonist on the show. The show also stars Helly Shah (Riddhima Vansh Raisinghania) and Vishal Vashishtha (Kabir Sharma) in the lead roles.

Take a look at Rrahul's recent Instagram post here:

The romantic thriller premiered on 13 July 2020, when the lockdown was slowly lifted. This is the spiritual sequel to the first season, which starred , Aalisha Panwar, Nia Sharma, and Sonarika Bharodia in the lead roles.

Off late, many actors from the Telly world have been detected with the novel Coronavirus. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan to Shaadi Mubarak actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, several stars from Telly town have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

