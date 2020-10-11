Ishq Mein Marjawan 2's Rrahul Sudhir resumes shoot after recovering from COVID 19

Rrahul Sudhir plays the lead antagonist in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. A few days earlier, the actor had tested positive for COVID-19.

A few days earlier, Rrahul Sudhir had informed his fans and well-wishers on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The actor, who plays the antagonist in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, had to stop shooting for the show because of the same and had self-quarantined himself. For the unversed, he was diagnosed with novel coronavirus on September 23, 2020. Now, as per a report by TOI, the actor has finally recovered and is back on the sets of the show.

Talking about the same, Rrahul has stated that he was scared and anxious after having tested COVID-19 positive. He has further expressed his relief about having returned to the sets. According to him, managing a show without a prominent character is not easy. The actor is all praises for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2’s producer Yash Patnaik who calmed him down and provided assurance on his side. Rrahul’s birthday was on October 2 but he could not celebrate it.

Talking about the same, the actor says that everyone wished him on his special day virtually. He also has a piece of advice for everyone. Rrahul has urged all others to follow protocols and do exactly what the doctor tells them. Apart from the actor, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 also features Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles. The romantic thriller is a spin-off of the show of the same name. The first season of the show featured , Nia Sharma, Aalisha Panwar, and Sonarika Bhadoria in the lead roles.

Credits :Times of India

