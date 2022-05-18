Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Sonarika Bhadoria gets engaged to beau Vikas Parashar

Sonarika Bhadoria is among the most fashionable and one of the most popular actresses in telly town. Salim Anarkali fame actress surprised everyone by revealing her dreamy beach proposal today on 18th May 2022. The actress is beyond happy to declare her happiness to declare her engagement with the love of her life, Vikas Parashar. She shared the pictures of her beautiful proposal at the beach.

In the pictures shared by the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress, she and Vikas are seen in white outfits with a mesmerizing background at a beach. In the series of pictures shared by the actress, one sees him slipping a ring on her finger, the second one sees Sonarika flaunting the rock. They also posed for some romantic photos as their face were gleaming with joy. Sonarika also shared beautiful caption as she sent birthday wishes to her fiancé, “Happiest birthday to the boy who has a heart of gold and stardust soul The boy who takes care of my mind, my heart, my soul and even the most chaotic parts of me. The boy who’s both my safe place and my biggest adventure. The boy who always stands firmly in front of me and chooses me every single day. The boy who loves openly, deeply and irrevocably. The boy who makes me a softer person, a better person. The boy who believes in me, supports me and stands by my side. The boy who’s built me a home in his heart. Happiest birthday fiancé @vikas__parashar."

See the post here-

On the work front, Sonarika was last seen on television in Ishq Mein Marjawan. Tum Dena Saath Mera, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi are some of her other projects.

Also read-Sonarika Bhadoria QUITS Arjun Bijlani starrer Ishq Mein Marjawan; find out why