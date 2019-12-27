Ishq Mein Marjawan star Kushal Punjabi passes away; Karanvir Bohra shares an emotional note

The Indian Television industry has received a big shock as the year is coming to an end. Popular TV actor Kushal Punjabi has passed away in the shocking incident. Kushal, who was last seen in essaying the character of Danny in Ishq Mein Marjawan is no more. It has surely come as a shocker to many, and everyone is mourning the young actor's sudden demise. Karanvir Bohra, who was very close to Kushal, took to his Instagram handle, to express his sadness over the sudden shocking news.

Sharing a smiling picture of the late actor, best friend Karanvir Bohra wrote a emotional and heartfelt note for him. He expressed that Kushal's sudden demise has left him in a state of utter shock. He has not been able to accept that Kushal is no more, and is still living in a state of denial. Karanvir also remembered Kushal for his implacable talent and amazing skills, he mentioned that his smiling face and happy-go-lucky personality will always be cherished. "You will always be remembered sad a guy who lived a full life. I will miss you," Karan concluded his emotional message for Kushal.

Though the reason for Kushal Punjabi's sudden death is unknown, his untimely death is unbelievable and uneasy to fathom. Talking about Kushal, he was an extremely optimistic person and was appreciated for his astounding acting chops. He had a zest for dancing, fitness and off-road biking. Kushal is survived by his wife and son. He was just 37 years old.

Kushal Punjabi began his career in the entertainment industry as a model and dancer. He further foraryed into television with a series named, 'A Mouthful Of Sky'. He had been a part of the Telly world for almost tow decades he proved his mettle in popular shows including Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Kkusum Kaal, Lakshya, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love, Aasman Se Aage and Teri Meri Love among others.

This news has saddened us completely and we're shattered. May his soul rest in peace and his family gets the strength to bear this big loss.

