Ishq Mein Marjawan star Raqesh Bapat's father passes away; Actor shares an emotional note

Raqesh Bapat, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan shared the sad news of his father's demise on social media through a heartfelt note.

Raqesh Bapat, who was last seen in Isqh Mein Marjawan, is going through a tough phase in his life now. The actor's father, Padmakar Bapat, left for a heavenly abode. Raqesh shared the sad news of his father passing away on social media early today, i.e. January 17, 2020. He took to his Instagram account to share a picture picture of his loving father along with an emotional note in his remembrance. He wrote, 'We will miss you Major, Padmakar Bapat. Baba, today as you begin your journey into the other world, we all terribly miss you. Your values and blessings will continue to guide us for life. Rest in peace.'

As soon as Raqesh shared this unfortunate news with everyone, condolence messages started pouring in. Not only his fans, but also his industry friends inclduing and Vahbbiz Dorabjee came out to lend a shoulder a support and stand by him in this difficult time. However, the cause of Mr. Bapat's death has not been disclosed yet. The 41-year-old actor was extremely close to his father and we cannot imagine the pain he must be going through after this sudden demise. We send our heartfelt condolences to him and his family and pray that they have the strength to go through this rough time.

Talking about Raqesh, he is a well-known face in the Indian Television industry. He started his journey on the small screen with Saat Phere - Saloni Ka Safar in 2005. Since then he has proved his acting mettle in several popular shows including Qubool Hai, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Tu Aashiqui among others. Not only this, he has also spread his charm on the big screen with movies such as Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, and Naam Gum Jaayega among others.

