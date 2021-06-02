Ishq Par Zor Nahi actress Shagun Sharma gets rape threats for her onscreen character; Says it is insensitive

Ishq Par Zor Nahi actress Shagun Sharma speaks about differentiating reel life from real life as fans post negative comments about her family.

(Content Warning: The article contains references to mental health.)

The youth-based romantic show Ishq Par Zor Nahi has become highly trending these days owing to its interesting plotline and numerous twists in the show. The audience is liking the romantic chemistry between the lead pair Ahaan and Ishqi. The love-hate relationship between the couple and the funny banter between them is highly enjoyed by the audience. The show is produced by Gul Khan and Deepti Kalwani and some of the prominent actors of the show are Param Singh, Akshita Mudgal, Shagun Sharma, Rajat Verma, and Lakshya Handa.

The actress Shagun Sharma who plays the role of Sonu is now facing abuse for her on-screen character. The fans of the show are posting negative comments on her social media. She finally decided to speak up when the fans started talking non-sense about her family and sent her rape threats.

The actress wrote a post on her social media where she tried to make her fans understand that she is just playing a role. She shared on her Twitter account that, “It puts me in a very uncomfortable position when I get bashed for playing my part in a show. How do you expect the story to go on if all cards are displayed at once?? :(“

See post here-

It puts me in a very uncomfortable position when I get bashed for playing my part in a show. How do you expect the story to go on if all cards are displayed at once?? :( — SHAGUN SHARMA (@shagun_sh) June 1, 2021

She also talked to India Forums about the issue and said, “I am someone who always take criticism positively. I understand the fans’ sentiments and their attachments for certain characters and I always ignore such things. But today things blew out of proportion when I read a few comments related to my family and stuff. One comment read that I should commit suicide while others had rape threats. I thought it’s time I speak up against this insensitivity. I was a little apprehensive to post on Twitter because I wasn’t sure as to if the fans would understand my point of view. But to my pleasant surprise, I came across many fans who understood me and stood by me.”

In the current track, it is shown that Ishqi breaks her marriage with Mayank when she realizes that he is the one who was blacking Sonu with her pictures. Mayank plays smart and manipulates everyone to make them believe that Ishqi is the culprit. It makes Ahaan filled with rage and he starts hating her for hurting two families as well as causing disrespect. He vows to spoil her life he spoiled Mayank’s life. Now the show will be having a six years gap when Ahaan will again meet Ishqi and makes her life difficult.

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

