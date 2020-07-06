Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan tests negative for COVID 19; Says ‘I am relieved’

Adnan Khan of Ishq Subhan Allah fame is quite relieved as he tests negative of coronavirus.

Adnan Khan, who became a household name with his stint on Ishq Subhan Allah, grabbed the headlines lately after he fell ill lately and underwent a COVID 19 test. While his fans were quite concerned about the actor, much to their relief have, Adnan has been tested negative for the highly contagious virus. He confirmed the news during his recent interaction with Times of India. In fact, television heartthrob also asserted that he is feeling much better now and is also taking all the necessary precautions.

Adnan stated, “I am relieved there's no coronavirus. I am a lot better now. I was on some heavy antibiotic and I am feeling much better. Because of the coronavirus, I was taking so many precautions. I was having hot water the entire day and monitoring everything with a microscope.” He also admitted that he wasn’t really nervous about the test reports. However, he wanted to be careful and decided to go for a test. “There was not so much nervousness I had a fever which was coming and going. I had to be careful because I was in touch with my mother maintaining some distance. I had a responsibility on me towards her and the people I was working with. So, as a precautionary measure, I had to do the test. The timing is such that everyone is dealing with this pandemic so even if you have one symptom, you get scared,” the Ishq Subhan Allah actor was quoted saying.

Although Adnan is feeling better now, he isn’t sure about resuming the shooting anytime soon. He asserted, “I want to be completely fine and then will join the shoot.”

