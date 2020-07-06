  1. Home
  2. tv

Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan tests negative for COVID 19; Says ‘I am relieved’

Adnan Khan of Ishq Subhan Allah fame is quite relieved as he tests negative of coronavirus.
507 reads Mumbai
Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan tests negative for COVID 19; Says ‘I am relieved’ Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan tests negative for COVID 19; Says ‘I am relieved’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Adnan Khan, who became a household name with his stint on Ishq Subhan Allah, grabbed the headlines lately after he fell ill lately and underwent a COVID 19 test. While his fans were quite concerned about the actor, much to their relief have, Adnan has been tested negative for the highly contagious virus. He confirmed the news during his recent interaction with Times of India. In fact, television heartthrob also asserted that he is feeling much better now and is also taking all the necessary precautions.

Adnan stated, “I am relieved there's no coronavirus. I am a lot better now. I was on some heavy antibiotic and I am feeling much better. Because of the coronavirus, I was taking so many precautions. I was having hot water the entire day and monitoring everything with a microscope.” He also admitted that he wasn’t really nervous about the test reports. However, he wanted to be careful and decided to go for a test. “There was not so much nervousness I had a fever which was coming and going. I had to be careful because I was in touch with my mother maintaining some distance. I had a responsibility on me towards her and the people I was working with. So, as a precautionary measure, I had to do the test. The timing is such that everyone is dealing with this pandemic so even if you have one symptom, you get scared,” the Ishq Subhan Allah actor was quoted saying.

Although Adnan is feeling better now, he isn’t sure about resuming the shooting anytime soon. He asserted, “I want to be completely fine and then will join the shoot.”

Credits :Times Of India

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement