  1. Home
  2. tv

Ishq Subhan Allah: Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan starrer gets an extension for a year

The makers of Ishq Subhan Allah have decided to extend it for a year. This news comes amidst the reports of Eisha Singh making a return to the show.
13973 reads Mumbai
Ishq Subhan Allah: Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan starrer gets an extension for a yearIshq Subhan Allah: Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan starrer gets an extension for a year
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is a good piece of news for all the ardent fans of the show Ishq Subhan Allah as the makers have decided to extend it for a year. Yes, you heard it right. While there were speculations about the show going off-air, it has been decided the respective channel to bring it back on-air post the lockdown. Apart from that, as has been reported by a media portal, Eisha Singh who had earlier quit the show will be making a comeback.

However, Tunisha Sharma who has been an inevitable part of Ishq Subhan Allah will be reportedly making an exit from the show. Talking about Eisha who played the role of Zara, her character will be saved by a stranger after having fallen off the cliff. Apart from that, Adnan Khan who plays the main lead will continue portraying his role as Kabir. Now, if the media reports turn out to be true, then it will be interesting to watch the upcoming plot!

Talking about the show, it originally aired from 14th March 2018 and recently completed two years much to the excitement of all the fans. Apart from the main star cast, it also features Monica Khanna, Gunn Kansara, Amit Dolawat, Shalini Arora, Kinshuk Vaidya, and others in significant roles. Given that all the new episodes of the shows of the channel will begin airing from July 13, it has been hoped that Ishq Subhan Allah will also go on-air on the same date.

Credits :Tellychakkar

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement