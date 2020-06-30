Ishq Subhan Allah: Eisha Singh and Adnan Khan starrer gets an extension for a year

The makers of Ishq Subhan Allah have decided to extend it for a year. This news comes amidst the reports of Eisha Singh making a return to the show.

There is a good piece of news for all the ardent fans of the show Ishq Subhan Allah as the makers have decided to extend it for a year. Yes, you heard it right. While there were speculations about the show going off-air, it has been decided the respective channel to bring it back on-air post the lockdown. Apart from that, as has been reported by a media portal, Eisha Singh who had earlier quit the show will be making a comeback.

However, Tunisha Sharma who has been an inevitable part of Ishq Subhan Allah will be reportedly making an exit from the show. Talking about Eisha who played the role of Zara, her character will be saved by a stranger after having fallen off the cliff. Apart from that, Adnan Khan who plays the main lead will continue portraying his role as Kabir. Now, if the media reports turn out to be true, then it will be interesting to watch the upcoming plot!

Talking about the show, it originally aired from 14th March 2018 and recently completed two years much to the excitement of all the fans. Apart from the main star cast, it also features Monica Khanna, Gunn Kansara, Amit Dolawat, Shalini Arora, Kinshuk Vaidya, and others in significant roles. Given that all the new episodes of the shows of the channel will begin airing from July 13, it has been hoped that Ishq Subhan Allah will also go on-air on the same date.

Credits :Tellychakkar

