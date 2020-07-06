  1. Home
Ishq Subhan Allah star Adnan Khan falls ill and takes Coronavirus test; Says 'Reports are awaited'

Adnan Khan, who plays the role of Kabeer Ahmed in Ishq Subhan Allah has been keeping unwell since the past few days. Owing to his illness the actor decided to take the COVID-19 test, and is now waiting for the test results before he resumes shooting for the show. Read on to know more.
Mumbai
Ishq Subhan Allah has been making headlines for quite a few days now. From Tunisha Sharma's exit to Eisha Singh's return to the show getting a year's extension, a lot has been happening in regards to the show. However, there's a new piece of news coming from the male lead actor Anand Khan's end, which may leave fans worried. Well, as per reports in a leading entertainment portal, the handsome actor has fallen sick and is not keeping well from some days now. Keeping in mind that he is unwell, Adnan decided to go for a Coronavirus test. Yes, you read that right! Adnan (Kabeer Ahmed) is unwell and has now taken a COVID-19 test, the results of which are yet to come.  

Talking about his health condition to the portal Adnan revealed that he has not been feeling well from the last couple of days. Thus, to be on a safer side, the actor took the Coronavirus test. The results of the COVID-19 test are still awaited. However, the actor feels that it may just be a viral flu as the climate in Mumbai has changed owing to the monsoon season.

He further added that it was his fourth day being unwell, but he is feeling much better than before. But, since he will be starting shoots in some days, he wanted to take all safety measures. 'Before resuming the shoot, I believe it would be better if I get tested and be satisfied, hence I took the test,' concluded Adnan. 

A few days ago, Ishqbaaaz fame Aditi Gupta was tested positive for COVID-19. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh and some of her family members had also contracted the virus, but they recovered recently after a month's battle. 

Credits :Tellychakkar

