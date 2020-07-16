Ishq Subhan Allah's Adnan Khan resumes shooting after testing negative for COVID 19; See BTS photos from sets

Adnan Khan aka Kabeer Ahmed from Ishq Subhan Allah is finally back on the sets to shoot for new episodes. The actor has resumed shooting after testing negative for Coronavirus. Here's a sneak peek into how he is adapting to the 'new normal.'

Adnan Khan, who plays the character of Kabeer Ahmed in Ishq Subhan Allah is back in action. The actor has finally resumed shooting and is back on the sets of the show. A few weeks ago, Adnan had fallen ill and had undergone the COVID-19 test for precautionary measures. Fortunately, is reports came negative and he was away from the Coronavirus scare. Now, after being tested negative for the novel Coronavirus, the handsome hunk has started shooting for new episodes of the show.

The talented actor is ready to entice viewers with his amazing acting chops and power-packed performance skills again. We've got some BTS pictures of Adnan's first-day shoot experience amid the COVID-19 crisis, and reveal how the actor is trying to adapt to the completely changed environment and new normal on the sets. In the pictures, Adnan can be seen taking full care and following all safety measures as given by the authorities. From wearing a mask to sanitizing hands frequently to maintaining social distance, the actor is doing everything for the safety of his crew and cast.

Meanwhile, Eisha Singh became a household name as Zara Kabeer Ahmed, is back on the show with some new twists and turns. The fresh episodes of Ishq Subhan Allah began airing from July 13, 2020. The new track will not only focus on Zara and Kabeer's romance but also reveal Zara's actual plans. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you happy to see Adnan and Eisha together onscreen again? Let us know in the comment section below.

