Ishq Subhan Allah's Tunisha Sharma gets talking about her exit from the show, Eisha Singh's return and more

Tunisha Sharma will be replaced by Eisha Singh for the role of Zara in Ishq Subhan Allah. The former opens up on the same in one of her interviews.
A few days back, there were speculations about the popular show Ishq Subhan Allah going off-air. However, as per the latest reports, the show has been extended for a year and its fresh episodes will begin airing soon. However, there has been a change in the star cast as Tunisha Sharma who plays Zara will now be replaced by Eisha Singh. Interestingly, the latter had been replaced by Tunisha for the same role a few months back as the new female lead.

Tunisha in an interview in TOI has now opened up on her exit from the show. Citing the same, the actress says that she has been forced to quit Ishq Subhan Allah owing to some personal reasons. She further adds that there was a confusion regarding the resuming of shoots because of which she could not finalize a date for her return to Mumbai. For the unversed, Tunisha is currently residing at her hometown in Chandigarh.

The actress then says that the channel and the production house understood her decision of quitting the show. Tunisha says that she is happy about Eisha Singh’s return to Ishq Subhan Allah. She also adds about having felt a connection with the latter despite not meeting her even once. The actress opens up on her rapport with co-star Adnan Khan saying that they had become good friends. She also calls him a good actor and a hard-working, patient, and supportive person.  

Credits :Times of India

