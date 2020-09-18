  1. Home
Ishq Tanha: Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh’s chemistry in this heart touching song is set to break the internet

As Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh collaborate for the first time in Ishq Tanha, the song is winning hearts for the duo's sizzling equation. Take a look
20681 reads Mumbai
Ishq Tanha: Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh's chemistry in this heart touching song is set to break the internet
Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh have been two of the most talked about celebs in the telly world. The two have carved a niche for themselves and are a sight to behold on the television screen. Recently, Arjun and Reem gave their fans a major surprise after they announced their first collaboration. The duo has collaborated for the first time in singer-composer-lyricist Siddharth Amit Bhavsar’s new romantic number Ishq Tanha and their sizzling chemistry in the song is making the heads turn.

The song features a sweet love story between Arjun and Reem which talks about love between souls. While the fans have been quite excited about this new collaboration, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor has been teasing the fans with beautiful stills and teasers of the song. Undoubtedly, Arjun and Reem’s love filled equation will make the fans yearn to watch them in a show together. To note, Ishq Tanha also marks Arjun’s first project post the COVID 19 lockdown and the actor has been quite excited to face the camera once again. Sharing the song on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “Differences grew them apart before they uttered their feelings. Needless to say, their love was left un-blossomed.”

To note, Arjun Bijlani was last seen hosting Dance Deewane 2. Meanwhile, Reem has been winning hearts with her stint as Kalyani Malhar Rane in Tujhse Hai Raabta. In fact, her equation with co-star Sehban Azim has also been the talk of the town.

Also Read: Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh share adorable photos; Are they hinting at their FIRST project?

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani and Reem Shaikh’s song Ishq Tanha:

Credits :Arjun Bijlani Instagram

