Ishqbaaaz actress Navina Bole tests positive for dreaded COVID 19; Says ‘Have been in isolation, recovering’

Navina Bole, who was seen in Ishqbaaaz, has shared an Instagram post revealing that has been diagnosed with COVID 19 and need prayers.

The COVID 19 outbreak has taken a massive toll on normal lives in India and across the world. The pandemic has infected over 61 lakh people across the nation and the toll continues to rise significantly. In fact, several celebrities in the showbiz industry have also been tested positive for this highly transmissible disease. And now another actress has also joined the list of celebs battling with COVID 19. We are talking about Navina Bole who recently confirmed the news in her Instagram post.

The Ishqbaaaz actress had shared pictures of herself posing in a blue night gown and she looked like a perfect muse for the camera. In the caption, Navina revealed that she has been diagnosed with COVID 19 and even called it a dreaded disease. She also mentioned that she is currently in isolation and recovering and emphasised that she needs prayers of her fans to beat the virus. “Feeling sexy is a woman's birthright! And being comfortable in her skin is a bloody fundamental! Also did I mention I'm #covid_19 positive and have been in isolation recovering.. #needyourprayers!! P.s - these pics were clicked before I was diagnosed with the dreaded #coronovirus2020 #staysafestayhome,” Navina wrote.

Take a look at Navina Bole’s Instagram post.

To note, earlier another Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh was tested positive for COVID 19 and was even hospitalised for treatment. The actress had even told Pinkvilla that she kept chanting Hanuman Chalisa every time she felt scared and admitted that her 7 days stay in hospital was quite challenging.

