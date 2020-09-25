Ishqbaaaz and Qubool Hai fame Nishi Singh Bhadli paralysed; Husband seeks monetary help for medical expenses

TV actress Nishi Singh Bhadli known for her roles in Ishqbaaaz and Qubool Hai is in a medical emergency. Her husband Sanjay recently opened up about the financial crisis that they have been going through after she got paralysed.

Nishi Singh Bhadli, who is known for her roles Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, Hitler Didi, and Tenali Rama, is in a medical emergency. The actress has been fighting with serious health issues for the past two years. The senior actress suffered a paralysis attack last year (2019) February. After the stroke, Nishi has been at her house most of the time.

While the actress was coping up and recovering, in a shocker, Nishi suffered another stroke this year, i.e. in February 2020. Yes, Nishi has suffered two paralysis strokes in two years. Though her husband Sanjay Singh Bhadli, who is an actor-writer by profession is doing all for Nishi, he has been struggling to meet ends now. It is getting difficult for Sanjay to manage Nishi's medical expenses along with other house expenses. Sanjay recently, opened up about the Nishi's health and the financial crisis at their end, in a conversation with the Times of India. Sanjay also sought monetary help from people to manage his house, family and take proper care of his wife's medical needs.

ALSO READ: From Ashiesh Roy to Chahat Pandey: THESE actors reveal their financial woes due to the COVID 19 lockdown

Speaking to TOI, Sanjay shared that Nishi had collapsed in the house in February. Following this, she was immediately hospitalised and for seven to eight days. Her health was so bad that she even failed to recognise anyone. However, eventually, they brought her home, and she was recovering well. But much to their dismay, around Raksha Bandhan this year, Nishi again suffered a paralytic stroke on the left side of her body. 'There is a sensation, but it’s as good as nothing as she needs assistance for everything,' said Sanjay.

Nishi and Sanjay are parents to two kids. Their 19-year-old son lives with his maternal grandparents in Delhi, while their 16-year-old daughter stays with the couple. But, since their daughter is quite young to take proper care of her mother all by herself, Sanjay has been by Nishi's side always. He is taking complete care of Nishi, and thus is not able to take up any work. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has made situations worse for them, and the family.

With no options left in hand, Sanjay has now sought monetary help from people. Sanjay explained that while Nishi is doing better, they still need money for her medical and other expenses. 'We have dried up all our savings in the past two years. Jo tha sab chala gaya.' He further revealed that he has even mortgaged their apartment and is in dire need of money.

Sanjay further revealed that they cannot seek financial aid from their families. 'We cannot fall back on our families, as hers isn’t financially sound and mine had disowned me when I decided to join showbiz. We have been struggling and need help,' concluded Sanjay.

ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani on TV actors suffering from non payment of dues: To beg for your own hard earned money is sad

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×