Ishqbaaaz co stars Surbhi Chandna and Nakuul Mehta get into a fun banter over the first Mumbai rains

Surbhi Chandna shared her experience of the first rains in Mumbai in 2020 and her Ishqbaaaz co-star Nakuul Mehta had an hilarious take to it. Check it out.

It's raining! Today morning, the people of Mumbai woke up to some fresh breeze and the first spell of pre-monsoon thundershowers of 2020. It brought some respite from record temperatures. While some parts of the city were blessed with light rains, there were heavy showers in other parts of the metropolis. Like every year, Mumbaikar's welcomed the monsoon season with open arms and were elated to experience the first spell of the year. Many took to their social media handle expressed their happiness and called the rains 'a reason to smile amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and distress.'

However, while most of us experienced the first showers of rain today (June 1, 2020) morning, our beloved actress Surbhi Chandna had a taste of it some days before. Yes, Surbhi took to her Twitter handle on May 29 (2020) and revealed that she experienced the first showers of 2020 from the confines of her home, and was a little confused as it seemed to a too soon for the pouring. Well, yes, in a few parts of the city, drizzling and light rainfall were noticed on May 29, but the majority of the city noticed rainfall today morning, giving way to the onset of the monsoon season.

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta or Harshad Chopda; Which actor do you want to see opposite Sanaya Irani in a TV show? COMMENT

Well, Surbhi was a little luckier than others, but what caught our eyes is her Ishqbaaaz co-star Nakuul Mehta's comment on her tweet about her experience of the first showers of 2020, and it will certainly leave you in splits. The two former co-stars entered into a fun banter on social media, leaving their fans extremely elated. Replying to Surbhi's tweet, Nakuul showed his witty side and wrote, 'Shower more often! Helps in hygiene.'

However, Surbhi also did not shy away from flaunting her funny side and gave an epic reply to Nakuul. She wrote, 'POCHA does that for me Mast Shower.' Nakuul and Surbhi's fun-loving and hilarious banter on Twitter left their fans extremely excited and they started hailing 'Narbhi' moment. Not only this, but it also made them nostalgic about Shivaay and Annika's onscreen chemistry and fans expressed their wish to see them together onscreen again.

Take a look at Surbhi and Nakuul's social media banter:

Experienced the First Shower of 2020 ofcourse from HOME .. but is it not too soon ? #powairains — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) May 29, 2020

POCHA does that for me Mast Shower — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) May 29, 2020

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Nakuul and Surbhi in a single frame again? Are you missing their onscreen bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh's Love Story: The actor & singer will make you believe in love at first sight

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×