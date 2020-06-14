Ishqbaaaz diva Surbhi Chandna indulges in some weekend positivity as she flaunts her floral outfit from a fan

Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Lets be patient and accept the fact that sometimes things must unfold in their own time." Check out her photos here.

Surbhi Chandna is one of the finest television actresses and there is no doubting that. The actress keeps sharing photos and videos on her social media to keep fans updated and often, she also takes a different turn as she has been doing so quite often during the lockdown. Surbhi has been experimenting with a lot of things, much like all of us, and she sure has been trying to keep up since everyone has been forced to stay at home due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, recently, the Ishqbaaaz actress decided to spend some time with herself and also indulge in her own thoughts. None the less, she did not do so without dressing up and doing the at-home Saturday just right. Surbhi shared stunning photos in a red and black floral dress with subtle makeup and loads of sunlight coming her way. Surbhi looks as gorgeous as ever and these photos she shared are proof of the same.

The actress went on to write, "This year things happened in a different order also the year is dedicated to Learning Patience and i am sure we all are work in progress... It is a tough lesson. Lets be patient and accept the fact that sometimes things must unfold in their own time #thoughtfuldays Gift by a darling fan." Well, it looks like she has also been sending out love to her fans with this photo since the outfit is a gift to her. What a way to show gratitude, isn't it?

