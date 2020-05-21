Ishqbaaaz diva Surbhi Chandna shares a childhood throwback picture and it has fans going aww

Surbhi Chandna shared a cute throwback photo and it is definitely the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Check out her post here.

This lockdown, a lot of us have been sharing major throwback photos while enjoying those good old days and well, as it turns out, childhood clicks are one of the best memories to share. Joining the throwback brigade with childhood photos is Ishqbaaaz star Surbhi Chandna. The actress has been constantly sharing photos on her social media trying to keep her fans updated with whatever has been going on with her, while at home.

And now, the latest update she has given is through a quick glimpse into her childhood as she shared a throwback photo and wrote, 'Dear past' as the caption. While she does look as adorable as ever and fans are gushing over this picture, it also managed to grab the attention of her co-stars and friends from the industry as everyone showered her with love. The photo has her posing in a blue dress while playing around but it is that huge smile of hers that screams of innocence.

Check out Surbhi Chandna's photo here:

Meanwhile, during one of her recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress spoke about trolls and if they affect her. She says, "I am the last person to get affected by trolls. There is a little bit that might hit me but I don't let it affect me. To date, I am like this." She further added how sometimes it does get to her, she sees the goodness in everything thereby trying to keep her confidence intact.

