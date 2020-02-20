Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta cannot contain his excitement as he wins Television Star of the Decade; See Pic

Nakuul Mehta is brimming in happiness as he has just been honored with the Television Star of the Decade Award. Take a look.

An actor slogs for long hours for three basic things, 'Name, Fans love and Money.' While getting money is not that difficult given that you're working, but creating a name and getting the love of people, is the hardest test to pass. Some manage to get both, others drown in the pool of nowhere. One such actor from the Indian Television industry who has made his presence felt all these years is none other than Nakuul Mehta. He is one of the finest actors we've ever come across. From his acting prowess to every non-acting activity that the handsome hunk takes up, he has always done great things.

Today, Nakuul is beaming in happiness, and he has all the reasons to do so, as he has bagged the 'Television Star of the Decade' trophy for himself. Yes, you read that right! Nakuul got this honour at a recently held award function and he seems to be on cloud nine ever since. He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the prestigious award as he flashes a striking smile on his face. But what will melt your heart is Nakuul's awe-inspiring caption. The heartthrob went all emotional and took down the memory lane, when he got his first-ever, 'Best Debut' award back in 2012. After 8 long years and 4 months, Nakuul has received this big honour, and he cannot simply contain his happiness. He wrote, 'It's time to take fresh guard and create momentous breakthroughs.'

Take a look at Nakuul's post here:

Within moments of the actor sharing his happiness, fans have been showering him with loads of love and success. Among well-wishers were even his industry friends, Vikaas Kalantri and Aahana Kumra. Well, we must say, it is truly a well-deserved one. Here's congratulating Nakuul for this and wishing him luck for more to come.

Credits :Instagram

