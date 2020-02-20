Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta cannot contain his excitement as he wins Television Star of the Decade; See Pic
An actor slogs for long hours for three basic things, 'Name, Fans love and Money.' While getting money is not that difficult given that you're working, but creating a name and getting the love of people, is the hardest test to pass. Some manage to get both, others drown in the pool of nowhere. One such actor from the Indian Television industry who has made his presence felt all these years is none other than Nakuul Mehta. He is one of the finest actors we've ever come across. From his acting prowess to every non-acting activity that the handsome hunk takes up, he has always done great things.
Today, Nakuul is beaming in happiness, and he has all the reasons to do so, as he has bagged the 'Television Star of the Decade' trophy for himself. Yes, you read that right! Nakuul got this honour at a recently held award function and he seems to be on cloud nine ever since. He took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with the prestigious award as he flashes a striking smile on his face. But what will melt your heart is Nakuul's awe-inspiring caption. The heartthrob went all emotional and took down the memory lane, when he got his first-ever, 'Best Debut' award back in 2012. After 8 long years and 4 months, Nakuul has received this big honour, and he cannot simply contain his happiness. He wrote, 'It's time to take fresh guard and create momentous breakthroughs.'
Take a look at Nakuul's post here:
Circa Oct 2012, Ram Kapoor & Ronit Roy were hosting a Television awards where this kid who had just won his first ever, 'Best Debut' award, high an adrenaline & emotion coudn't contain his excitement on the mic & overstayed his stay. It took both of these stalwarts to promise him that he could breathe easy as there will many more such occasions in the future & walked him back to his seat. . Thank you @goldawardstv @vikaaskalantri for this honour. Time to take fresh guard and create momentous breakthroughs.
Within moments of the actor sharing his happiness, fans have been showering him with loads of love and success. Among well-wishers were even his industry friends, Vikaas Kalantri and Aahana Kumra. Well, we must say, it is truly a well-deserved one. Here's congratulating Nakuul for this and wishing him luck for more to come.
