Ishqbaaaz fame Nakuul Mehta rings in New Year 2020 with a bang as he grooves with wifey Jankee

Nakuul Mehta brought in the New Year with his beautiful wifey Jankee away from the bay. Here's a look to their dhamakedar New Year celebrations.

We have finally kissed a goodbye to the beautiful year 2019 and have stepped into 2020. Many of our beloved TV stars jetted off to exotic places ahead of the New Year, while some others stayed back home to mark the new beginning with their family and loved ones. Speaking of this Telly town's handsome hunk Nakuul Mehta celebrate this special occasion with beautiful wifey, Jankee Parekh, away from the bay in Scotland. Yes, the actor is currently vacationing in the Scottish lands and also ringed in the New year there.

The Ishqbaaaz star took to his Instagram handle to share pictures and videos of his fun-filled New Year celebrations and treated his fans. In the pictures, both Nakuul and Jankee are seen having a gala time in each other's company as they dance their hearts out on peppy numbers. Not only this Nakuul also shared photos of how the two spent their last day of the year in the company of some 'Desi food in the Videsi land.' Yes, from desi khana to tapri ki chai, the two relished on Indian delicacies in the foreign land and proved that they are completely desi from heart. Well, with all this we can only say, that the couple welcomed 2020 with a bang. Theirs was a day filled with masti, fun, food, drinks, music and lots of dance.

Take a look at Nakuul and Jankee's happening 31st nigh celebrations here:

The actor, who is currently on a break from work also has been sharing glimpses from his exotic trip in the UK. Well, what better than spend your leisure time with the one you love the most? What do you think about the madly-in-love couple's happy-happy New Year celebrations? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Decade Ender: Ram Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Shaheer Sheikh; Actors who won hearts with acting prowess

Credits :Instagram

Read More