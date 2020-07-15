Ishqbaaaz fame Shrenu Parikh REVEALS she tested positive for COVID 19: I'm recovering in the hospital

Shrenu Parikh, known for her roles in Ishqbaaaz and Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she is COVID-19 positive. The actress shared that she found out about her infection a few days ago, and has now be undergoing treatment at a hospital.

After Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu) another star from the Indian Television industry has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Shrenu Parikh, who was last seen as Jahnvi Mittal aka Pooja Sharma in Star Plus show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, has been tested positive for COVID-19. Yes, Shrenu has been tested COVID-19 positive and is undergoing medical treatment for the same in a hospital. The actress took to her social media handle to share this shocking and saddening news with her fans.

In a long post, Shrenu revealed that she was tested positive for Coronavirus a few days ago. She also requested fans to pray for her and her family's health. The actress also thanked the frontline workers who are fighting this battle against COVID-19, especially the medical fraternity. Shrenu wrote, 'Hey everyone, have been away for a while but bugger has not spared me, was found Covid positive a few days ago. And now I'm recovering in the hospital. Keep me and my family in your prayers. I'm very thankful to the Corona warriors, who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too.'

Along with this note, Shrenu also penned down a caption urging everyone to stay safe and take the utmost precautions to keep the virus at bay. She said, 'Even after being so careful if it can get to you, then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with. Please, please be very careful and save yourselves.' Within moments of Shrenu revealing about her health condition, her fans showered her with love and blessings. They prayed for her speedy recovery and good health.

Shrenu is known for her role in Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz and its spin-off Dil Boley Oberoi. The shows starred Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh in pivotal roles. Shrenu played the role of Gauri Kumari Sharma Singh Oberoi on the show.

Here's wishing Shrenu Parikh a speedy recovery.

