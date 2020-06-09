Ishqbaaaz star Surbhi Chandna flaunts her scarf turned into a trendy top and it looks chic

Surbhi Chandna shared some stunning photos on social media and we definitely can't seem to get enough of that scarf turned top. Check it out here.

Surbhi Chandna has definitely managed to wow us with her sense of fashion, both on-screen as well as off-screen. Surbhi's social media feed is full of some stunning pictures and each one seems to have something different about it and fans can't seem to get enough of the actress. The Ishqbaaaz star has been all about experimenting and after having made an attempt to turn her old top into a crop top rather recently, she wore a scarf as a top and it looks trendy.

Today, Surbhi shared the story behind what went into it and how it was her sister who did this magic. She went on to share some gorgeous photos and wrote, "What i am wearing is not a TOP but a SCARF turned into a cool top, cool no ? #doityourselfideas #diy #whatstrending #fashiontrends #fashiongoals #swipeleft for the full look What actually happened - @pranavi_chandna @pclovesdrama opens my wardrobe to style me - collapses for a minute then comes back to life - then takes me by surprise when she gets a and rest is ..........."

Check out Surbhi Chandna's post and photos here:

Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani, as the show returned to the screens with a revamped version. However, the show failed to do well with the audiences and couldn't keep up the buzz. None the less, Surbhi seems to be doing great at home right now and she keeps treating her fans with all these amazing photos and videos from time to time. How do you like them? Drop your comments in the section below.

