Ishqbaaaz star Surbhi Chandna shares a blooper video from her shoot earlier & we can't stop laughing with her

Surbhi Chandna keeps sharing new updates on social media and her latest video is a blooper video from a fun shoot she did at home. Check it out and have a good laugh yourself.

Surbhi Chandna has a super active social media feed and she keeps sharing new things from time to time. However, something that she has been doing this lockdown is to experiment with style, shoot at home, cook, and of course, take videos while she is at it. That has been the best way to keep her fans updated while ensuring that her fans have a fun time and also learn something new from them.

She had shared this one video where she turned her old top into a trendy crop with bling and some cuts on the back. And well, as it turns out, the process was quite easy and the video was super fun. However, we all know how it is not so easy to get a shot in just one try, isn't it? So, she decided to treat her fans with a video full of bloopers and it is primarily all those instances where she ended up laughing herself.

Check out Surbhi Chandna's video here:

Meanwhile, she also did her first shoot post lockdown and talking about it, she told us how it was scary after all. She said, "Of course, when one is working, various thoughts do creep in and it is even worse when the shoot is over. All I have been doing is recalling the moments of the day, that's how the scare has set in. But also, one can’t stop living because I see no antidote anytime soon, however, I made sure I kept having the concoction made by my parents cause I was the only one without the mask since I can't do a print shoot with a mask on. So, that was for my safety and the safety of others. But every time I got into another change, I would sanitize my hands. Also, I avoided eating on the sets and once I was home I had to shower head to toe and lots of other things."

