Ishqbaaaz's Shrenu Parikh thanks fans for wishes on testing COVID 19 positive: Restores my faith in humanity

Shrenu Parikh, who was last seen in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus some days ago. The actress recently took to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards fans and well-wishers for their prayers and good wishes.
A few days ago, Shrenu Parikh, who was last seen in Star Plus show  Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, revealed that she has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She also added that she is hospitalized and undergoing treatment for the same. The news of Shrenu testing positive for COVID-19 caught many eyeballs. People from all over the country wished for her speedy recovery and prayed for her good health. Not only her fans but even several known faces from the Indian Television industry including Helly Shah, Tanvi Dogra, and her former co-stars Zain Imam, Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna showered their love and blessings on her. 

The actress is overwhelmed on receiving so much love from everyone, and yesterday (July 16, 2020), took to her social media handle to express her gratitude towards fans and well-wishers for their prayers and good wishes. Shrenu took to her Instagram story to pen down a sweet 'thank you' note for her fans. She expressed how she is touched by everyone's messages and comments. Not only her fans and followers but people who did not know her personally have also shared their good wishes with her. 

Shrenu said that this gesture by everyone has won her heart, and restored her faith in humanity and kindness. She added that this means a lot to her and her family. The young actress further thanked her loved ones to be her support system in such difficult times. She ended the emotional note with, 'We shall beat COVID.' 

Take a look at Shrenu's post here: 

Shrenu is known for her role in Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz and its spin-off Dil Boley Oberoi. The shows starred Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh in pivotal roles. Shrenu played the role of Gauri Kumari Sharma Singh Oberoi on the show. 

