Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh’s father in law passes away; Wife Bharati K Jaisingh pens an emotional note

In an unfortunate incident, Ishqbaaz fame actor Kunal Jaisingh’s father-in-law has passed away. His wife Bharati K Jaisingh has shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle and also penned an emotional note for her father. She has said that her father was a hero in the post. Many celebrities also offered their condolence to the family. It is a very difficult time for the family.

She further writes, “Will deeply miss u dad! I hope you find peace in heaven and know that we all love you your voice keeps ringing in my head and reminds me how you always smiled through any storm and never gave up! You are a hero dad. Love you.” Actor Kunal has also dropped the heart emoji in the comment section. Manav Gohil wrote, “Yo take care B…hugs.” Fans also send their condolences to the family. One of the fans wrote, “lots of and strength to you and the family...may his soul rest in peace.”

The other details of his death have not been revealed by the family members. The couple met on the sets of The Buddy Project and dated for around five years. They got engaged on 18 March 2018 and married each other on 20 December 2018 in Mumbai.

Kunal has been part of many hit shows and has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. He was last seen in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. He played the role of Price Veer Partap Singh. He is better known for his role in the popular show Ishqbaaz.

