Ishqbaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh in talks for a Balaji show?

Kunal Jaisingh has been reportedly approached for a Balaji show. However, discussions are currently at a nascent stage.

Kunal Jaisingh was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. He rose to fame as Omkara in Ishqbaaaz and has been a rage amongst his fans. In good news, we hear that Kunal has been approached for a new show by Balaji Telefilms which will be for Colors. Kunal has heard the script and is currently mulling over the project. A source reveals, "Discussions with Kunal are on a nascent stage currently and he is yet to give his nod as yet. The makers are currently discussing the role."

The source also added that the makers are also trying to find the right female lead for the show. We tried to ring Kunal to confirm the reports but he remained unavailable. Meanwhile, Kunal made his TV debut with 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya' which also starred Pooja Gor & later did 'The Buddy Project', 'Doli Armaano Ki' and 'Dil Boley Oberoi', apart from Ishqbaaz and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Kunal Jaisingh married his 6-year long girlfriend Bharati Jaisingh in December 2017. Kunal kept his relationship a secret until he announced and made it official post an engagement ceremony. His Ishqbaaaz co-stars joined him for the wedding and it was nothing short of a riot. In their first interview post marriage and with Pinkvilla, Kunal and Bharati opened up on how they met and how did this love story even begin. They even opened up on who proposed whom and why they kept their relationship a secret. WATCH.

Credits :Pinkvilla

