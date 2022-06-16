Ishqbaaz fame Mreenal Deshraj flaunts her Mehendi, take a look at pre-wedding celebrations; WATCH

Mreenal Deshraj, popularly known for her portrayal of Janhvi Oberai in Ishqbaaz, is a famous actress. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3 and won the audience's hearts. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Every now and then, she treats her fans with glimpses of her personal and professional lives. A few days back, the actress announced that she got engaged and posted a cute picture on Instagram. Now, the pre-wedding festivities have begun.

On June 15, she posted a video of her Mehendi ceremony, which is the first function. For the event, soon-to-be-bride wore a pink colour suit and exuded charm. While sharing the video, she wrote, "LOVE IS ENCHANTING. LOVE IS MEHNDI MARRIAGE BEGINS WITH MEHNDI".

Watch Mreenal's video here

Earlier, Mreenal shared her engagement photo on Instagram in which she can be seen kissing her fiance Ashim Matthan. While sharing the post, she wrote, "THE EASIEST ‘YES’ I HAVE EVER SAID @ashimmatthan Whatever our souls are made of, yours and mine are the same. I can’t wait to grow together. Now & Forever yours #lovefoundus".

According to a report in ETimes, Mreenal's fiance Ashim is in the health and wellness industry and they met at a common friend’s house party in September 2021 and hit it off instantly. The actress told the news portal, "Yes, we are engaged. Ashim swept me off my feet with the proposal when we were in Goa last week. It was a wonderful surprise because we had talked about getting married but I wasn’t expecting it to happen so soon. On June 9, we exchanged rings in the presence of his family in Mumbai following which we went to Nagpur to seek my parents’ blessings. It’s been a whirlwind of fantastic surprises and I’m really excited about experiencing all of life’s adventures with someone so amazing."

