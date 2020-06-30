Ishqbaaz’s Additi Gupta tests COVID 19 positive; Says ‘I was asymptomatic, have confined myself in a room’

Additi Gupta, who has won hearts with her stint in Ishaqbaaz, has been diagnosed with COVID 19 and has been practising self quarantine.

The COVID 19 outbreak is getting worse with every single day as there has been a rampant rise in the toll of infected people in India. So far, over 5.6 lakh people have been tested positive of COVID 19 across the country. Amid this, television actress Additi Gupta has also been tested positive of Coronavirus. The actress confirmed the news during her recent interaction with Telly Chakkar wherein she revealed that while she was asymptomatic, she has been in self quarantine and has locked herself in a room for over a week now.

Talking about the same, the Ishaqbaaz actress stated, that she has been practising self quarantine ever since she lost her smelling sense. “Well, the moment I lost my smelling sense I quarantined myself and got tested. The reports came out positive and I chose to quarantine myself at home since I was asymptomatic. It’s been 7 to 8 days that I have confined myself in a room,” Additi added.

The diva further asserted that while she has been following all the medical guidelines, she has got her smelling sense back partially. Additi also emphasised that one doesn’t need to panic as one can recover with proper medication and positive approach. She stated, “I have a great support of my husband, family and friends. They are constantly keeping a check on me. Now, I have partially got my smelling sense back. I will quarantine myself for the next 10 more days. I am eating well and taking proper medication. I would like to say don’t panic but honestly, it is not really a great thing to have. I was a bit stressed initially but with the proper medication and positive approach you will be fine. Also, one should shy away from talking about. For me, my good days are back and can’t wait to get back to normalcy.”

Here's wishing Additi a speedy recovery!

Credits :Telly Chakkar

