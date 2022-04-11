Ishqbaaz’s Akanksha Juneja on being single: My previous experience has made me a bit scared & apprehensive

Akanksha Juneja is a popular name in the telly industry and she is presently seen in the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The actress recently shared her relationship status and opened up about her past relationship. In an interview with ETimes, she reveals her toxic past and her negative role in TV shows.

Talking about her past relationship, Akanksha says, “Actors’ relationships issues have always been under the radar. I have no reason to lie or hide my relationship status -I love the fact that I am single at the moment and am happily married to my work. Having said that, I haven't been single all my life. I was in a serious relationship and that continued for three years. But then things turned sour as my partner became abusive and used to physically assault me. After his temper cooled down, my ex always used to accept his mistake, apologise and I used to forgive him; it became a vicious cycle. But then he became frequently abusive so I finally decided to walk out of it. If there's no respect in a relationship, nothing else matters. So, the reason for me being single is the last abusive relationship I was in. There was a point when I used to lose my cool and couldn't focus on my work and my life was in a mess. And I used to feel depressed for days, finally, I decided to end it.”

Akanksha shared that past experience has made her a bit apprehensive about love, hence she is a bit wary of commitment. She added that she does not feel lonely and miserable without a partner, and wouldn't mind getting into a relationship with the right person.

She is currently playing the role of Kanak Desai in the TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. She is popularly known for her negative roles. Akanksha says, “I love what I am doing, I am very glad that I have carved my place in showbiz, have creative satisfaction and the amazing feedback by the audience. I just hope that the audience keeps loving my work.”

