Ishqbaaaz star Surbhi Chandna is a happy soul as she enjoys her workout, calls it 'favourte hour of the day'

Surbhi Chandna has shared new photos from during her workout and we think that is the key to her happiness amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

The Coronavirus lockdown has all of us staying home and trying to make the most of it. While not all of us have been getting all that creative and enjoying our time away, some of us are simply making the most of it by staying fit and working out extensively. Someone who has been doing just that too is actress Surbhi Chandna and we think it is time we draw some inspiration from her. And to everyone who has been working out already, you can just enjoy the post.

Off lately, even before the lockdown for that matter, Surbhi has been extensively training and working out, of which Zumba is something she has been enjoying a lot and has been sharing photos and videos constantly. And now that we are at home anyway, as it turns out, this has become the favourite hour of the day for the actress and she also shared some stunning photos on social media today. She looked as glowy as ever in that yellow outfit and we are totally in awe of her.

Check out Surbhi Chandna's photos right here:

(ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna shares glamorous PHOTOS with sister Pranavi amidst lockdown & we can't get enough of them)

Meanwhile, Surbhi was last seen in Sanjivani, co-starring Namit Khanna. The show worked decently with the fans, however, it did not work as well as one might have expected and despite the changes that came about in the show, it eventually went off-air. With everything on lockdown right now, fans have been waiting for the actress to sign her next project already, but until then, they are enjoying her posts on social media.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×