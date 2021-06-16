Ishqbaaz Throwback: Surbhi Chandna aka Anika shares real reason for her exit from the show

Ishqbaaz fame actress Surbhi Chandna reveals the real reason for leaving the show and said that she understands the sentiments of her audience for her character.

The show Ishqbaaz was one of the most loved youth-based shows during the time it aired. The actress Surbhi Chandna’s character was the highlight of the show. The audience loved her funny banter with her co-star Nakuul Mehta. In the serial, the actress was portrayed as a funny, beautiful, and girl with a blunt attitude. Her fans loved the chemistry between the leads of the show. But the actress has left the show abruptly, which broke the hearts of her fans.

There was a huge uproar on her leaving the show as the fans were shocked by the news. Anika and Shivay’s fans demanded her come back to the show and even put posters on Mumbai streets. There was also social media trend of #NoSurbhiNoIshqbaaz as fans wanted her back in the show.

Earlier, it was reported that Surbhi had decided to quit the show as she did not want to play the role of a mother. But during an interview with Spotboye, she shared the real reason for not being in the show. She said, “How can I be a part of the show anymore when the show is taking a leap and I am not a part of it? The producer (Gul Khan) had this plan to take the story ahead in that way, so I haven't taken any decision.”

She also shared that it was earlier decided that she will leave the show because of leap and not because she refused to play the role of a mother. She said, “The mother was just a one/two weeks long track and they would have shown me pregnant. After that, it was the leap. So I didn't think that I should play that portion. I have had so many graphs in my character, Anika. I didn't think that I was ready to play a mother in my very first show. I feel that I have many facets yet to explore as an artiste before I play mother.”

She also said that she is aware of the social media outrage over her leaving the show and that she understands the sentiments of her audience. She opined, “Well, honestly, I haven't read the tweets but a lot of people have been messaging me that such a thing is happening, something even to the effect #NoSurbhiNo Isqbaaz. I understand the sentiments that have caused this. Viewers are very attached to my character.”

Talking about holding grudge against her producer, she said, “I have been a part of Ishqbaaaz for two-and-half years and received so much of love and appreciation from people. It is far more than I would have ever imagined. I am signing off on a contented note. I have no hard feelings. Producer ne bhi kuch socke plan kiya hoga na.”

