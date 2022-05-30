'This isn't Afghanistan, it's not allowed to own guns in India': Karan Kundrra on Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

The entertainment industry is mourning the demise of politician-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala. He was shot dead on Sunday, May 29. Several celebrities reacted to his death and expressed grief. Karan, who was spotted on the set of his show Dance Deewane Juniors was asked about his reaction to this incident.

Karan Kundrra said, "What is going to be the outcome of a tweet? We tweet and mourn but a mother lost her son to such a horrific situation. I saw a few videos and the visuals were so gory that it would hurt your heart deeply. He was around 27-28 years old and achieved great heights in life at such a tender age. Punjab mein din-dahaade goliyaan chal rahi hai, mujhe yeh samajh nahi aa raha. (In broad daylight, bullets are being fired at, in Punjab. I don't understand this)."

When asked about the security being lifted, Karan Kundrra said, "I can't comment anything on that because that is a political thing. Who are these people and how it happened because, in India, it's not allowed to own guns just like that. Sorry, but this is not Afghanistan where anyone can roam with weapons. How did this happen because this isn't the Punjab that I knew."

Karan Kundrra's tweet for Sidhu Moose Wala

After learning the news about him being killed, Karan had taken to Twitter to condemn Sidhu's death. He had written, "Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad ! (sic)"

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead a day after the Punjab Police withdrew the security cover of around 424 people. He too was on this list. This step was taken as a part of the Bhagwant Mann Government's exercise to crack down on VIP culture. "Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. He had 4 commandos from Punjab Police out of which 2 was taken back but he was having two commandos which Moose Wala didn't take along with him today," informed DGP Punjab to ANI.

