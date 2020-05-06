Isqhbaaaz beauty Surbhi Chandna is a sight to behold as she dresses up for a sunkissed photo

Isqhbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna has been super active on social media and well, we cannot seem to get enough of her photos. Check the latest click here.

This quarantine season hs definitely been fun in its owns sense but something that a lot of us have been missing is to get dressed up and have a fun time. However, there are many other things that people have been doing, including the likes of working out, cooking, and of course, getting a little creative to make sure that this turns out to be a learning process as well. And so, Surbhi Chandna's quarantine has been nothing short of that.

Surbhi has been enjoying her workout sessions the most while in lockdown and she keeps sharing photos on social media from the same. And apart from that, she has also been sharing photos of food cooked by her. And well, she did share some photos when she dressed up at home and now, she is back at it once again, but this time, it is as simple as it gets and the sun rays are definitely adding to the perfect click.

Check out Surbhi Chandna's photo here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Surbhi was last seen in the reboot version of Sanjivani which co-starred Namit Khanna in the lead role. Apart from that, when the show did not do very well, they introduced a leap with a new character in the form of actor Gaurav Chopra. However, the show failed to make numbers.

