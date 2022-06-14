Iss Baarish Mein Song OUT: Jasmin Bhasin and Shaheer Sheikh bring this year’s monsoon love anthem

Jasmin Bhasin and Shaheer Sheikh's collaboration was recently announced by the actors. The two have joined hands for a romantic musical track, ‘Iss Baarish Mein’ and the poster, which was unveiled a few days back, created a lot of excitement amongst their fans. The wait of the fans is finally over. Today, ‘Iss Baarish Mein’ has been released on Saregama Music YouTube Channel, and as promised, Jasmin and Shaheer's track is the perfect combination of love, rain, and great music.

Sharing his excitement about the release of this song, Shaheer says,“ I am really excited about 'Iss Baarish Mein' music video since the time I have been shooting for it. This is the first time I shot with Jasmin and it was the best experience I had. I'm glad that Iss Baarish Mein is out now. I hope the viewers shower the song with all the love and listen to it on loop". Jasmin, too, couldn't hold her happiness and expressed her excitement about the release of this song. She says, “I'm super excited that the song is out. The minute I heard the song I was sure that this is going to be my rain song. I hope it becomes part of the listeners' memories of the rain. Nothing beats the blend of rain and a song that can be heard on repeat.”

Click here to watch Iss Baarish Mein song

The melodious singers who have lent their voices to 'Iss Baarish Mein' have also shared their experience on working on this song. Yasser Desai says, “The first showers of the monsoon feel so precious just like the time spent with the one. That's the sentiment this song depicts. I'm happy now that it's out. I hope the listeners enjoy it and own it like we did. Shout-out to Neeti for being such a fantastic co-singer.”

Neeti Mohan says, “Singing Iss Baarish Mein has been an absolute delight. It is a beautiful composition that captures the vibe of the season that we all celebrate with love. It was amazing to sing this song with Yasser. I think everything has aligned perfectly to make this song a repeat listen.”

About Iss Baarish Mein:

Along with Jasmin-Shaheer and Yasser-Neeti, many other talented professionals have made a remarkable contribution to this song. 'Iss Baarish Mein’ is composed by Ripul Sharma and penned by Sharad Tripathi. Its music video has been directed by Aditya Datt. Presented by Saregama, Iss Baarish Mein is now live on Saregama Music YouTube Channel and available on all music platforms.

Shaheer Sheikh's career:

Shaheer Sheikh is currently seen in the television show 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa'. He essays the male lead character of Kanha and is paired with Hiba Nawab. He is also known for his work in daily soaps such as Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishety Hain Pyar Ke, Mahabharat, and others. Apart from doing this show, he has done numerous music videos, which have been a huge hit among the audience.

Jasmin Bhasin's career:

Jasmin came into the limelight with her debut TV show Tashan-e-Ishq. Her other shows include Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and others. Jasmin is making her Punjabi movie debut with "Honeymoon" and she will also be seen in a movie penned by Mahesh Bhatt. She recently collaborated with Shivin Narang for a music video titled, 'Ijazzat Hai'.

