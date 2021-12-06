Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain Ep 1 Review: A heartwarming story of an aspiring IAS officer & her struggles

Show: Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain cast: Akshita Mudgal, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Richa Bhattacharya, etc.

We have been living in a patriarchal society where women still struggle for their basic rights to education and to live life like they want it. And while the situation has been changing gradually, we often hear or see stories of a woman’s courage and undeterred spirit to fulfil her dreams despite all the obstructions from society. This is what happens to be the plot of Zee TV’s new family drama Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain starring Akshita Mudgal, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Richa Bhattacharya, etc.

The story begins with the introduction of a bubbly girl Paragi (played by Akshita) who is gearing up for her sister’s sangeet. But it is a big day for Paragi as amid the celebrations, she is looking forward to fulfilling her dream of applying for UPSC exams. However, things aren’t as easy as they appear to be in the beginning. While Paragi appears to be hardworking and determined to fulfil her and her late father’s wish of her becoming an IAS officer, her badi maa Chanda (played by Richa) isn’t happy with her aspirations.

In fact, Chanda and her kids aren’t fond of having Paragi around and are often seen exploiting her for household chores. However, it was Paragi’s bade papa who was his biggest support and wanted her to fulfil her dream of becoming an IAS officer. And while Paragi is set to take the first step towards fulfilling her by submitting her UPSC form, a new twist comes her way. Will she be able to achieve her dream or will the society crush her aspirations?

The first episode has begun on a great emotional note and manages to build a connection with the audience. Akshita has won hearts by playing the bubbly girl with high aspirations and has left a mark in the first episode itself, while Richa will make you fall in love with her negative character of a mean aunt. As the story appears to be relatable, it will be interesting to see if the makers will manage to hold the plot in the coming episodes or will it end up being a usual family drama. Overall, Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain is an interesting family drama with a new plot and can be a breath of fresh air for the audience.

Watched this show on OTT platform.