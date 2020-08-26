Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Sangeeta Srivastava passes away in Mumbai

Days after Sameer Sharma’s unfortunate demise, another actor from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon – Sangeeta Srivastava dies in Mumbai.

The year 2020 continues to be harsh for the industrywalas and looks like there is no end to this. While the showbiz world has witnessed a complete lockdown for over three months, it has also lost some of the most amazing artists in the last few months. From , Irrfan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sameer Sharma etc, each celebs demise came as a big jolt to the entertainment industry. And now another celeb has joined the list. We are talking about television actress Sangeeta Srivastava who won hearts with her performance in Barun Sobti and starrer Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon.

According to a report published in Telly Chakar, the actress battled for life with auto immune disease called vasculitis. Sangeeta was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai where she breathed her last on the morning of August 25. Certainly, it is a big jolt to the television industry as Sangeeta was a renowned name in the industry. Apart from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Sangeeta has worked in shows like Thapki Pyaar Ki, Bhanwar etc.

(Trigger Warning)

Earlier, Sangeeta’s Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-star Sameer Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai residence on August 6. The media reports suggested that the actors had died by suicide. He was last seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam in the lead. Besides, Sameer was also seen in shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jyoti, and Left Right Left among others.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

