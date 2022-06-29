Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Sanaya Irani reunites with Barun Sobti to celebrate his daughter's birthday; PICS

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was a popular television series that premiered on Star Plus. The plot of the series revolves around the lives of a business tycoon, Arnav Singh Raizada (Barun Sobti), and a sweet middle-class girl from Lucknow, Khushi Kumari Gupta (Sanaya Irani). The series did great on television and became one of the highest-rated TRP series. The last episode of the series was telecasted on November 30, 2012. The actors of this show Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani are still close friends.

Recently, Barun and Sanaya reunited along with their other friends for Barun's daughter Sifat's birthday celebration. Sanaya gave a sneak peek into the birthday party where we can spot Mohit Sehgal and other few celebs from the industry marking their presence at this event. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanaya shared a series of pictures from the birthday bash and captioned them, "3 down and many more to go for this cutie".

On the personal front, Sanaya Irani is married to actor Mohit Sehgal and the two are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The duo met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum, where they played each other's love interests and their on-screen romance turned into an off-screen one. Mohit and Sanaya have a massive fan following on their respective Instagram handles and netizens adore their chemistry.

On the professional front, Sanaya was last seen in Cyber Crime opposite Mohit Sehgal.

