It was fun on KBC 13 sets after John Abraham shows off his basketball tricks to Amitabh Bachchan

The upcoming episode of Shaandaar Shukravaar on KBC 13 will be graced by the actors of the upcoming movie Satyameva Jayate 2. The show will be graced by Bollywood star John Abraham and ace singer Divya Khosla. They will be seen having a gala time on the show along with the host Amitabh Bachchan. It is seen that Divya Khosla shares that she was in school when KBC started, which amused the host.

It is seen in the promo that John Abraham appreciates Amitabh Bachchan as he says that he is ‘very positive’, this made him very happy. He asked John to show some football tricks and John showed him how to spin a football on his finger. Amitabh Bachchan tries, but the ball falls, so he asks to play the quiz only. John Abraham was also seen talking about how he worked hard for earning money and learnt martial art. He shared an incident where he got kicked on the chest so hard that there is still a mark there. He also showed his ripped body to the audience, which got him a lot of appreciation.

In the episode, John Abraham and Divya Khosla promote their movie, Satyameva Jayate 2. In the promo of the episode, the actor was seen breaking down into tears after he recalled visiting Big B's house. This left Amitabh Bachchan and Divya Khosla Kumar surprised as they watched the action star wipe his tears with a handkerchief.



