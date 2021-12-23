Its a musical night with Sunidhi Chauhan, Salim-Sulaiman, Harshdeep Kaur, Salman Ali on The Kapil Sharma Show

Ever since the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show has returned with its new season, its popularity has been increasing. Many actors come to the show to promote their films and this time it looks like it will be a musical night. The makers have shared a promo video on its social handle in which several musical guests are seen--Salim Merchant, Sulaiman Merchant, Sunidhi Chauhan, Harshdeep Kaur and Salman Ali. As they take turns singing their most popular songs, they also engage in amusing banter with comedian-host Kapil Sharma.

The video is captioned as ‘Humesha sur lagane waale thahake lagayenge, jab gaanon ke ustaad @kapilsharma ke ghar aayenge! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.” The clip starts with Sunidhi entering the show and then one by one other singers enter. Kapil and Krushna Abhishek are seen cracking jokes with them and making guests laugh. Well, the makers have been releasing the promos to create more excitement among the netizens. As soon as the video was shared fans quickly dropped comments.

One of the users wrote, “Salman Ali with these legends? Are you guys serious?” Another wrote. “Jamey is amazing.” Many dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Click here to watch the promo:

Recently, a video was shared in which the upcoming film RRR star cast SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were seen. SS Rajamouli’s period drama will be releasing on 7 January 2022. Produced by DVV Entertainments, RRR has been made on a jaw-dropping budget. The film derived from K. V. Vijayendra Prasad’s tale also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran.

