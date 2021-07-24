It's raining purple for Rubina Dilaik as she wears and stuns in THIS dress; Find out HERE

TV star Rubina Dilaik is quite busy these days. She is set to make her Bollywood debut with the movie Ardh, alongside Hiten Tejwani and Hungama 2 actor Rajpal Yadav. Despite being packed up with work commitments, Rubina is doing her best to keep her fans engaged. The actress keeps sharing pictures and fun videos on her social media. On Friday, the TV star treated her fans with glamorous pictures. She posted a bunch of pictures and looked dreamy in a purple gown with high slits. “It’s raining….purrrpppleee,” she wrote along with the post.

Her fans showered the star with love on her new post. Scores of fans left hearts and fire emoticons on Rubina’s post. “Queen”, “Wow”, “You look absolutely stunning” were a few compliments on Rubina’s post. The TV star also took to her social media space to extend wishes to her sister Jyotika on her birthday. Along with a series of photographs, she penned a heartfelt note. “Happy birthday to our little angel (as mom says) she is no more little though...she is wise, sensitive, intelligent, loving and a lot carrying. Happy birthday, ” wrote Rubina.

Dilaik is best known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Her career graph is on the rise owing to her praiseworthy performances. She is also well-known for Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’. The star also won the Bigg Boss season 14 title. It does not end here! For her big-screen debut, she beat 50 girls in a look test to bag the position.

