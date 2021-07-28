Jaan Kumar Sanu REVEALS he wouldn’t have attended Rahul & Disha’s wedding even if he was invited; Here’s why

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya tied the knot with girlfriend Disha Parmar on July 16 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The couple also hosted a sangeet party which was attended by many of their friends from the Bigg Boss house though Jaan Kumar Sanu was not present. Both Jaan and Rahul did not bond perfectly well during their stint in the Bigg Boss house and got embroiled in certain arguments. In his latest interview with Zoom, Jaan spoke about the fact that he was not invited to the wedding. He also mentioned that he wishes well for the couple but would not have gone if he was invited.

Speaking about Rahul and Disha’s wedding invite to Zoom, Jaan said, “I wish all the best to Rahul and Disha. I am glad that they got married in the midst of the pandemic. Their wedding was absolutely beautiful and it looked like something out of a fairytale. I am not at all sad about not being invited (for the wedding). Rahul had his own guestlist and I guess I have got to respect that. But no sadness, I am very happy for them.” Rahul and Disha’s wedding became the talk of the town as the couple and their families indulge in various functions before the marriage.

Further speaking on it, Jaan Kumar Sanu said, “But honestly, even if Rahul would have invited me, I don't think I would have gone because there are a certain number of things that have gone south with us. So I wish him all the best and hope he does great and he has a very happy married life.”

