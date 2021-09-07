Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi fame Kajal Pisal about costar Sidharth Shukla: He was kind & like a brother

The popular television actress Kajal Pisal had worked with the late actor Sidharth Shukla in the show Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi. She recently talked about her experience of working with him on the show and her personal interaction with him. She expressed her grief at the sudden demise of the actor and called him an inspiration.

Talking with Etimes TV she said, “Sidharth and I come along a long way. He was one of my favorite co-stars. He used to bring so much positivity on sets. We connected very well at shoots. He was kind and like a brother. But with passing time we both got busy in ourselves. Occasionally, we would greet each other. I'm sad and can't express myself. All I pray for him is rest in peace.”

She also talked in detail about the nature of the actor. She said that he was a very happy-go-lucky kind of person. He enjoyed his life to the fullest and did not worry about the future. He enjoyed his success and was in a very happy space. He lives a grand life which anyone will dream for. She added that no doubt he was a very hardworking and grounded soul. She considered him as an inspiration for others.

The excellent actor and fitness inspiration, Sidharth Shukla left the world on 2nd September.

As per reports, he passed away due to a massive heart attack. The sudden death of the actor in his 40s has left a huge void in the heart of his family, friends, and his massive fan following. Still, numerous people are unable to believe the truth about his demise.