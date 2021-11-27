Jab Ananya Panday aur Janhvi Kapoor ko spare nahin karte: Urfi Javed reacts to getting trolled for black dress

Former Bigg Boss contestant Urfi Javed is currently hogging the limelight and headlines for her statements and outfits. Urfi recently got trolled for wearing a black cut-out dress that resembled that of Kendall Jenner’s outfit. Urfi got trolled massively on social media by netizens reacting to the outfit. In a recent chat with ETimes, Urfi hit back at the trolls and said, “I will be very honest here. I never gave a f*k (to the backlash). Why would I bother about what some stupid people think? The media has also s*t shamed me with some of them writing 'maine saari haadein paar kar de ashleelta ki' and 'urfi javed ne apna yeh dikhaya, woh dikhaya'.”

Urfi also said, “I will dress how I like. Even if my dress pleases the people, they are going to troll me; I just know it. Jab Ananya Panday aur Janhvi Kapoor ko spare nahin karte, toh main kis khet ki mooli hoon?” Urfi also spoke about the similarities in her outfit with that of Kendall Jenner and said, “look hotter than Kendal Jenner in that outfit, so why not? Firstly I didn't copy her. I wore that black cut-out dress one day after Kendal.”

Further in the conversation, Urfi candidly shared her taken on Divya Agarwal’s ‘Bigg Boss’ win and said “I never liked her”. Urfi added, “She has won it and even if I don't like that, I wouldn't like to degrade her. I don't want to take away her credit.”

Also Read| Bigg Boss OTT’s Urfi Javed faces flak for her see through black attire; Fans ask ‘Why copy Kendall Jenner?’