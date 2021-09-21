Jackie Shroff receives an autographed ‘tie bow’ by Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 13: I will cherish it forever

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the oldest game shows of Indian television which is hosted by the superstar of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan. Big B’s impeccable style on the reality show has always been the talk of the town, especially his signature ‘tie bows’. Recently, the superstar gifted one of them to the veteran star Jackie Shroff, who appeared on the show as a guest.

In this weekend’s episode, actors Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff will grace the game show. Big B will be seen giving Jackie a signed ‘tie bow’. Sharing a picture of the precious gift by Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie revealed how Big B was gracious enough to sign a tie bow when he asked for an autograph. “@amitabhbachchan Sir, some years ago I wanted to get your autograph, but for some reason it didn't happen. KBC pe mujhe ye mauka mila (I got this opportunity on KBC) and I couldn't resist asking for it. Thank you for being so gracious and affectionate and signing one of your beautiful neckties for me. I will cherish it forever,” wrote Jackie on his official social media handle.

Ahead of their appearance on the show, a few days back, Suniel Shetty took to his official Instagram handle and shared the picture. He wrote, “Kidhaaaar apun log ?@apnabhidu #friendship #friendshipgoals #hero.” In the picture, both were seen sitting on the hot seat and looking at the computer screen. Both actors are wearing black t-shirt and shirt. It will be really interesting to see them together on screen after a long time.

Also Read: KBC 13: Deepika Padukone & Farah Khan win 25 lakhs on Amitabh Bachchan’s show after answering THIS question