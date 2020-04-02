Jacqueline Fernandez praises Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana as the latter grooves to Genda Phool; Watch VIDEO

Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana has impressed Jacqueline Fernandez with her effortless dance moves while grooving to the beats of Genda Phool. Read on to know what Jacqueline has to say about the same.

If there is one song that has made it to the playlist of every music lover right now, it is Genda Phool. The sizzling track has been crooned by Badshah and Payal Dev. Moreover, Jacqueline Fernandez steals all the limelight in the music video in which she features as a Bengali girl. Of late, numerous people have uploaded videos on social media while grooving to the beats of this song. The latest to do so is Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana.

The Punjabi diva is seen dressed in an embellished green lehenga and a shimmery blouse while she dances to the popular song like a pro. This has caught the attention of Jacqueline too who has now reposted Himanshi’s video on her Instagram handle. Not only that, but the Race actress is all praises for Himanshi as she writes, “Looking super hot during quarantine. Love your #gendaphool.” We wonder what Asim Riaz will have to say about the same!

Meanwhile, check out the video below:

Jacqueline Fernandez had appeared in yet another video titled Mere Angne Me before Genda Phool. The interesting part here is that the video also starred Himanshi’s beau Asim Riaz who has earned immense popularity post his stint in Bigg Boss 13. Asim and Himanshi’s love story began in the reality show a few months back and now the two of them are almost inseparable which is evident from their social media PDAs. The two of them have also appeared in together in another music video.

