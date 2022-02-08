Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi Ep 1 Review: Rajendra Gupta, Ismeet’s show is a breath of fresh air

Show name: Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi

The creators on Indian television have never shied away from experimenting with storylines. Over the years, the telly makers have come up with several fresh stories which have touched the right chords with millions of hearts. Sony TV’s new show Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi has been launched with a similar intention with an unusual storyline. Starring Rajendra Gupta, Sushmita Mukherjee, Ismeet Kohli, the family drama has already been creating a massive buzz with its promos.

The story begins with an elderly couple Jagganath Mishra (played by Rajendra Gupta) and Kusum (played by Sushmita Mukherjee) who are residing in Banaras. They are each other’s only company as their kids are now settled abroad. The first glimpse show shows Jagganath Mishra as a nagging old man who is particular about his schedule and appears to be cranky in nature. On the other hand, his wife Kusum has a bubbly nature and is hopeful that her kids will come back to her someday. However, the kids' ignorance towards family leaves him disturbed. While Jagganath Mishra and Kusum’s equation will leave you with a smile, on a parallel line we have Purvi (played by Ismeet Kohli) who will remind you of Geet from Jab We Met.

The girl is all set to get engaged but decides to run away from her engagement to be with her boyfriend. But life certainly had different plans for her and her life takes a new turn as her guy refuses to take a stand for Purvi. It is evident that Jagganath Mishra and Purvi are two totally opposite personalities. But how will their world turn upside down as their paths will cross? This is what will leave you intrigued. Interestingly, Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi will give you mixed vibes of Baghban and Jab We Met and does throw light on the important subject of spending time with our parents.

Talking about performances, Rajendra Guptas has managed to leave a mark with his performance as Jagganath Mishra while you can’t resist yourself from falling in love with Ismeet’s bubbliness as Purvi. Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi starts on a mixed note where the audience does struggle to have a connection with the story, but the show does manage to leave the audience intrigued at the point wherein Jagganath and Purvi’s paths cross. It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the coming episodes and wlill the makers manage to keep the audience intrigued.

