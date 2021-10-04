From Jaguar to Mahindra Thar: Check out Rupali Ganguly’s expensive car collection

Rupali Ganguly has come a long in her career. She has been part of many serials and has created a special place in the hearts of fans. The actress started her acting career in television industry with Sukanya, followed by Sanjivani and Bhabhi. But she gained immense popularity from the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Rupali essayed the role of Monisha Sarabhai. The sitcom became hugely popular among the masses.

In Ekta Kapoor's Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Rupali played the character of Gayatri. In 2006, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 1 and in 2008, she participated in the reality show, Zara Nachke Dikha along with Karishma Tanna, & . The actress also participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2. Ganguly married Ashwin K Verma in 2013 and is blessed with a son named Rudransh.

The show Anupamaa, in which she plays the main lead of Anupama, is one of the most-watched content and has been ruling the TRP charts. However, after so many years of hard work, the actress has achieved a lot in her life. She has a swanky car collection and is a proud owner of Jaguar and Mahindra Thar.

Mahindra Thar is the new latest addition. The SUV costs around Rs 14.16 lakh. This iconic vehicle is available in six colour options such as Rocky Beige, Aquamarine, Mystic Copper, Red Rage, Napoli Black and Galaxy Grey. The price starts at Rs 12.12 lakh and goes up to Rs 14.17 lakh. The price of the petrol version for Thar ranges between Rs 12.12 lakh - Rs 13.96 lakh and the price of the diesel version for Thar ranges between Rs 12.32 lakh - Rs 14.17 lakh.

