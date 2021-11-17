Jaguar to Mercedes: Expensive car collection of Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar does need any introduction. The actor, who made his acting debut from the show with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. He has come a long way in his career and today is considered one of the most stylish and busiest actors. Currently, he is seen in Kundali Bhagya opposite Shraddha Arya and their on-screen chemistry is adored by fans. He plays the role of Karan Luthara in the show.

Well, he has also played Bhavesh Patel in Behenein, Sushant in Mrs Tendulkar and Shikhar in Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please. He had made a cameo appearance in Sony TV's Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. But he rose to fame after he portrayed Prem Bhardwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka opposite Dipika Kakar. Then there was no looking back. However, do you actor is fond of cars and also has a good collection. Even in pandemic last year he has purchased Mercedes.

Today, we will be talking about his expensive collection of cars which he has earned from his hard work. Dheeraj is now a proud owner of a stylish Jaguar car. He had shared the picture with it on Instagram. Take a look here

Apart from this he also owns G-Wagon 63 AMG, a model of Mercedes. Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG 4MATIC is the top model in the G-Class lineup and the price of G-Class top model is Rs 2.45 Crore. It returns a certified mileage of 6.1 kmpl. This G 63 AMG 4MATIC variant comes with an engine putting out 577 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 850 Nm @ 2500 rpm of max power and max torque respectively.

