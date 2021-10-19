Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki Ep 1 Review: Mythological drama will give a glimpse of Lord Krishna’s childhood

Show name: Jai Kanhaiya Lal

Cast: Sumedh Mudgalkar, Arpit Ranka, Falaq Naaz, Aditi Sajwan

Hindu mythology has intrigued the audience for years now and over the years, Indian television has witnessed several mythological dramas showcasing different aspects. From Mahabharat to Ramayan, Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev, Vishnu Puran, Shri Krishna, etc, the Indian audience has witnessed several mythological dramas which have won millions of hearts over the years. And now, Star Bharat has come with yet another drama based on Lord Krishna and it is titled Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.

The show started with Lord Vishnu dropping hints about how the show will be all about the childhood of Lord Krishna. Soon, the story of Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki takes us back to the time when Mathura was ruled by Kansa (played by Arpit Ranka) who was touted to be a ruthless king, who never shied away from being cruel to anyone who came in his way. The first episode gave a glimpse of Devki (played by Falaq Naaz) and Vasudev’s marriage in Mathura and how people in Gokul and Mathura have been praying for Kansa’s cruelties to come to an end. On the other hand, Yashoda (played by Aditi Sajwan) was seen yearning for a kid in Gokul.

Soon, Lord Vishnu (played by Sumedh Mudgalkar) tells everyone that he will be taking a new avatar to put an end to Kansa’s cruelties and will bring peace to the Earth. And while everyone in Devlok is curious about the new avatar, Lord Vishnu states that he will be reincarnated as a child and the childhood of this new avatar will be the most important phase. In fact, we even get a glimpse of the little Lord Krishna too.

Interestingly, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki happens to be the prequel to the popular show RadhaKrishn. While Sumedh has managed to carve a niche for himself as Lord Krishna in RadhaKrishn, he did manage to leave a mark with his performance as Lord Vishnu in the show. Besides, Falaq and Aditi also aced their respective roles and struck the right chord of audiences' hearts. On the other hand, as much as we hate Kansa for his brutalities, we can’t get enough of Arpit’s performance as the cruel king. The show is very well scripted and keeps the audience intact not just for its performances but also with the nuances and the humour and emotion quotient. So, if you are an ardent follower of Lord Krishna or wish to see something different from the usual family drama, then Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki will be a real treat for you.

This episode was seen on OTT platform