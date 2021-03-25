Jamai 2.0 actor Ravi Dubey shocks fans by deleting Instagram account; Find out the REASON here

The remarkable actor Ravi Dubey has deleted his Instagram account and his fans are shocked. The actor is taking some time off for himself and his wife.

Ravi Dubey is an immensely talented and dashing actor in the Indian television industry. His recent web series Jamai 2.0 was a smashing hit and has been immensely appreciated for his and Nia Sharma’s spectacular performance. The actor is married to former co-star Sargun Mehta, who is performing excellently in Punjabi movies. Ravi Dubey has recently posted on his Instagram that he is taking a much-needed break from work and social media to focus on his projects and spend quality time with his wife Sargun.

The actor has been working constantly for past some time. Earlier this year, his web series Jamai 2.0 was released, then he and his wife have been engaged in the production of their TV serial 'Udaariyaan', which is receiving immense appreciation and love from the audience. Apart from this, he was also engaged in the shoot of his upcoming OTT series 'Matsyakaand’, which is a big-budget series and the shooting is done in Rajasthan.

Thus, with his constant engagement in projects, he has finally decided to take a break. He has deleted his Instagram account and will resume after a short break. He has planned to use this time to rejuvenate himself and gear up for the upcoming projects.

According to some close sources of the actor, he has been planning to take this break for some time now, to spend some family time with his wife. He will be back to shoots very soon as he has a packed schedule for the upcoming time.

