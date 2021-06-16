‘Jamai Raja’ star Ravi Dubey on handling production amidst COVID 19: It was important to vaccinate the crew

Ravi Dubey speaks on feeling empathetic when the livelihood and health of certain people were entirely dependent on him. Read further to know what he said.

Ravi Dubey has recently experienced the effects of working during a pandemic not only as an actor but as a producer as well. The schedules of the production went entirely haywire after the second wave of the COVID 19 struck India. Ravi had to manage a lot of things and got some learnings through handling the entire production which he perhaps would not have received only as an actor. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, he shared the experience of his latent empathy getting a direction when he realized that the responsibility of health, livelihood, and well-being of a certain number of people is dependent on him.

“As an entrepreneur, we all have that little sense of empathy, but sometimes we don’t have a direction to give to it. When you know that certain number of people are entirely dependent on you, not just for livelihood but their health and well being also, the latent empathy inside you gets a direction,” said Ravi. He further added by saying, “Being an actor, all you’re responsible for is yourself and your staff of four to five people. But as a producer, as soon as I got to know we’re going to be working with a certain set of people, splitting shifts and doing it in a bifurcated way, it was important to first get them all vaccinated... my entire production company and crew.”

Ravi mentioned that as a producer he had to face a few financial hits considering the shooting could not be managed as per schedule. He said that it was important for everybody to get vaccinated and, “We’ll now ensure their second dose whenever it’s due”.

Also Read| Jamai Raja's Ravi Dubey on recovering from COVID 19: Sargun Mehta’s love helped me get through this smoothly

Share your comment ×